The stories of MEGA7 Winner Biju Thomas and EASY6 Winner Min Bahadur Khatri stand out – proving that Emirates Draws offers participants endless opportunities “For A Better Tomorrow.”

MEGA7: Biju Thomas, second-time lucky

Thanks to a friend’s recommendation, 45-year-old software engineer Biju Thomas, from Kerala, India, started playing Emirates Draw last year.

His decision to randomly select numbers proved to be successful when he won an Dh70,000 Raffle prize, marking his second win with MEGA7.

Thomas received the exciting news from Emirates Draw and expressed his gratitude, saying, “I consider myself very fortunate, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Emirates Draw for all that they do.”

Thomas plans to use his winnings to settle his financial obligations, which have been a constant source of stress.

His advice to others considering participating in such draws is simple: “Keep playing, and one day, you might find yourself in a similar fortunate position.”

Thomas’s story serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of believing in the possibility of winning.

EASY6: Min Bahadur Khatri

Min Bahadur Khatri’s Dh60,000 EASY6 Raffle prize has truly transformed his life.

Originally from Mangalsen, Nepal, the 44-year-old has spent the last 12 years working hard as a construction worker in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to support his wife and two children back home.

Over the past two months, Khatri has been participating in FAST5 and EASY6 games, and he discovered Emirates Draw through their Facebook page.

The moment he saw his name appear on-screen during a Live draw on Facebook, Khatri couldn’t believe his eyes.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. It was a moment I’ll never forget,” he recalls.

Clearing debt

It wasn’t until he received an email and a call from Emirates Draw that the reality of his win began to sink in.

With his cash prize, Khatri plans to clear the debt that has been burdening him for quite some time.

Since his win, Khatri’s friends at the camp where he resides have been excited to learn how to play, hoping to achieve their own dreams. Khatri generously intends to teach all his colleagues about Emirates Draw, hoping they too can experience success. His selflessness and desire to uplift his community are truly inspiring.

