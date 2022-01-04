The record-setting Dh100 million grand prize from Emirates Draw is still up for grabs and the next draw is on Sunday, January 9. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The record-setting Dh100 million grand prize from Emirates Draw is still up for grabs and participants hoping to win the enormous amount will have the opportunity to do so on Sunday, January 9, by matching all seven numbers.

Emirate Draw noted the new timing officially shifts the live draw to every Sunday at 9pm moving forward in line with the new work week announced by the UAE government recently in the UAE.

Mohammad Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw said: “Emirates Draw has been absolutely unique in its approach to its draw and participants and this prize money is unparalleled in the UAE. We are very much looking forward to someone coming forward to claim the record-breaking Dh100 million grand prize and we have faith that someone will hit it very soon.”

Last week winners

Emirate Draw also announced the seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw who each took home AED 77,777. Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 0693015. In total, there were 824 winners and Dh806,848 in prize money shared among the winners. One participant matched 5 out 7 digits and won Dh77,777 while seven participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777 while 97 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777 and 712 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.