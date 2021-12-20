Tickets had been taken offline for updates after changes to the UAE federal working week

Dubai: Tickets are now back on sale for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai after being taken offline for programme updates following the changes to the UAE federal working week.

The festival, which this year takes place from February 3 to 13, 2022 at the canal-side Habtoor City Hotels, had already seen tickets selling fast, with more than 50 per cent of tickets for the top sessions gone.

People can buy tickets and view the full list of authors on the EmiratesLitFest website.

Big names such as Gary Vee, Nadiya Hussain, David Walliams, Iman Mersal, Indra Nooyi, Azza Fahmy and Omar Saif Ghobash, who will be launching his first novel, have proved popular, as well as the ‘As Seen on Screen’ strand, which features Bridgerton author Julia Quinn, House of Gucci author Sara Gay Forden, Chernobyl 1986 author Serhii Plokhy, and Ken Arto, animator of Demon Slayer – all live in-person to discuss bringing their work to world-wide attention via the spotlight of film and streaming channels.

‘Book now’

Festival director Ahlam Bolooki said: “It is exciting to see which sessions resonate the most with our audiences. We know some sessions will be selling out quickly, so I would encourage anyone who is thinking about it to book your tickets now. And for those in need of a gift for the person in your life who already has everything, what could be better than tickets to something unexpected at the LitFest, such as one of our special events.”

Diverse offerings

The line-up includes experts from the worlds of science, history and art; foodie events including dinner with Italian masterchef Alessandro Borghese, and a Dickensian feast at Miss Havisham’s Wedding; performances from some of the world’s most accomplished spoken word artists; and new authors who have captured the literary zeitgeist.

The festival will also host acclaimed and popular crime writer Mark Billingham; actor Ben Miller with his latest children’s book; YouTuber Ahmed El Ghandour aka Al Da7ee7; and joining the festival virtually, the master thriller writer David Baldacci.

As always, there is an interactive programme for children, and workshops for all ages covering poetry and poetry slam, creative writing and storytelling, drawing and illustration.

The festival is held with Founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Safety first

The Festival will comply with all current COVID-19 regulations, and visitors will be asked to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR taken within the previous 72 hours.