Sharjah: The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, conducted an emergency exercise at Sharjah international Airport on Thursday morning with several government departments, partners and stakeholders taking part. They included epresentatives of major airlines, Sharjah Aviation Services, General Directorate of Civil Defence in Sharjah, Sharjah Police, National Ambulance, Sharjah Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Sharjah, Red Crescent and other entities.

The exercise was attended also by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviation Department , Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority and Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in addition to other officials.

The implementation of the exercise that took three hours was in compliance with the requirements of the General Civil Aviation Authority of UAE and the International Civil Aviation Organisation “ICAO” to ensure the efficiency of airport systems and its readiness to face various emergencies.

The exercise scenario for this year tested the airport’s ability to deal with the threat of bombs as the exercise showed the readiness of all participants to deal with the crisis and the efficiency of communications, responses, procedures and designated facilities to deal with a bomb explosion scenario and the impact to passengers, aircraft and infrastructure. The exercise also tested the level of coordination between the various partners and stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the best procedures in terms of crisis management.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said that the implementation of the emergency exercise comes within the framework of the airport’s preparations in coordination with its partners and stakeholders to face any emergency situation, in addition to measure the level of readiness of all involved parties and their quick response to various possible scenarios.

He explained that the aim of the exercise was to reinforce and verify the efficiency and effectiveness of airport agencies and equipment as well as stakeholders to deal with an emergency case in a systematic and professional way.

Meanwhile, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, commended Sharjah Airport personnel for their unwavering professionalism and level of preparation, which has enabled them to handle emergencies and make the best judgments as swiftly as possible to protect the safety and security of passengers. This is in line with the Airport’s strategic mission and the dedication to putting the highest standards of safety into practise to guarantee a safe journey for everyone.