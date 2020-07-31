Parents thrilled as they welcome their newborns on an auspicious day

Ambareen Tariq and her husband with their baby. Image Credit:

Dubai/ Abu Dhabi/ Sharjah: Among the first Eid babies to arrive in the UAE this year, a bouncing baby boy was born at one minute past midnight or 00.01am Friday, July 31 at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Baby Jenzo Venedict Bautista was born to proud Filipino parents Jenalyn Nacion Briones, 34, and Joven Santos Bautista, 37, the hospital said.

After receiving their baby in swathing clothes, Joven and Jenalyn, said: “We are blessed to have our baby come into this world on the first day of Eid Al Adha. A pandemic with consequent restrictions has dampened the spirit of this festive season. But the birth of our child brings us so much joy and hope. We will cherish this moment forever in our lifetime.”

Baby Jenzo Venedict Bautista with parents Jenalyn Nacion Briones and Joven Santos Bautista.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Burjeel Hospital, added: “We celebrate the birth of baby Jenzo on this special day. Babies born on a significant day bring added joy to our hearts, and give more reason for the family to celebrate. We are glad that the delivery went smoothly and the mother and child are in good health.”

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide every year.

Eid baby girls

Another set of parents in the UAE welcomed their bundle of joy in the early hours of Friday.

Serbians Petar and Aleksandra Vidanovic welcomed their first baby named Andrea at 2.50 am as she became the first baby to be born on the pious day of Eid Al Adha at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Petar Vidanovic with baby Andrea.

“I am very happy that my wife has delivered especially today, even though Eid is not a traditional holiday in Serbia, now I will always celebrate it no matter what,” said Petar Vidanovic who works as a cabin crew in Etihad Airways.

“Petar and Aleksandra Vidanovic were always planning to have their delivery in Abu Dhabi, and they have been visiting us since October 2019. After almost 35 hours of labour, we are very happy that both mother and baby are in good health,” added Dr. Shubha Shankari, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecologist of NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

According to the doctor, the family of the newborn had been anxious throughout the last trimester owing to the pandemic but are now relieved and delighted to have delivered safely.

Visitations not allowed

Visitation from relatives, however, were not allowed as part of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols.

“The last couple of days have been a little uncomfortable and I’m very happy my baby is born healthy. My only regret is, due to the pandemic my family couldn’t come, but the hospital staff made it really warm and congenial for me,” noted Aleksandra, who works as restaurant manager in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, in the same hospital, two Emirati families were expecting the new arrivals to their families later in the day.

“Eid babies are very special to the families and the hospital staff alike and we are very happy to be part of this happiness journey,” said Dr. Shubha.

'Reason to celebrate'

Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Health, added: “On this joyous occasion, I wish all the health and happiness to the babies and the parents. The birth of a child is always a reason to celebrate but when it doubles with the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, the happiness certainly knows no bounds. We pray that the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families forever.”

Indian expats Balpreet Singh and Reema Kochar also welcomed a baby girl at 4.16am born at Medcare Women and Children Hospital in Dubai.

Balpreet Singh and Reema Kochar's baby girl

“We are very happy that our baby is born on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid is a very important day for everyone here in Dubai and we feel extremely happy and blessed that our baby is born today,” Reema, who has yet to give name to her baby girl, told Gulf News.

Another baby girl was born at Al Zahra Hospital Sharjah. The happy mother, Ambareen Tariq from Pakistan, gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 2.8kg at 2.32am on Friday. The doctor who delivered the baby was Dr Shama Nawaz, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology.

A happy Nigerian couple, Ngozi Ihechilurum and Iyke Ikechu, also welcomed their baby girl at 5:34am, born at Thumbay University Hospital, Al Jurf, Ajman. The mother had a C-section delivery and the baby weighed 2.24kg. The parents have yet to give name to their baby.

Ngozi Ihechilurum and Iyke Ikechu's baby girl

Prayer answered

Meanwhile, it was an answered prayer for Jordanian couple, Rewa Ali and Hossam Ali, who finally welcomed a baby girl into their family. “The couple had boys in the past and was looking forward to a girl this time and Almighty Allah blessed them with a baby girl,” Dr. Dia Eldin, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at NMC Speciality Hospital Al Ain, told Gulf News.

Baby Mariam and Jordanian father Hossam Ali Image Credit: Supplied