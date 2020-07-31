Dubai: Dubai was on form once again, on Thursday, when it wished its citizens and residents – and visitors – Eid Mubarak via a display on the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.
Eid Al Adha celebrations kicked off on the UAE on Thursday.
In a show that saw intricate patterns adorning the skyscraper against the backdrop of night, the message of resurgence was unmissable.
As the world has reeled from the coronavirus pandemic, with infections across the globe reaching past 17 million, the UAE hasn’t lost its positive outlook. With its stringent measures that focus on testing, contact tracing and supportive therapy, the country has beaten back the virulent virus and is on the mend. Flights are opening up to visitors and tourism is back on the cards.
It is therefore an apt venue at which Dubai wished everyone: The bright cheerful lights that drew out the message wasn’t on an ordinary building, but on a man-made marvel; on the 830-metre construct that, like the UAE, is constantly reaching for the skies.