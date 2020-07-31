1 of 12
Indonesian families perform Eid Al Adha prayers with social distancing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Semarang, Central Java.
Image Credit: AFP
A family greet each other after Eid prayers.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A family performs Eid Al Adha prayers at their residence in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A resident offering Eid prayer near Al Noor mosque in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Indonesians Muslims attend an Eid Al Adha prayer at the Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers on the street in Jakarta.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Afghan Muslims greet each other after offering Eid Al Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan
Image Credit: AP
Children wearing face shields attend an Eid Al Adha prayer at the Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP
Muslim worshippers wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, offer Eid Al Adha prayer while maintaining a social distance at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
Muslims pray spaced apart as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during an Eid Al Adha prayer at a mosque in Jakarta
Image Credit: AP
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center.
Image Credit: Reuters
Indonesians Muslims gather after attending an Eid Al Adha prayer at the Baiturrahman grand mosque.
Image Credit: AFP