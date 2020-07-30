1 of 10
While traditions of celebration may vary across the world, there are some commonalities in the marking of Eid Al Adha. Typically there’s a feast and a meeting of family, laughter and for those so inclined, a dash of henna to mark the festive occasion. Here’s a look at some preparations from around the globe. In Palestine, women ready traditional date-filled cookies on their terraces (as pictured here) in the West Bank town of Hebron.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Henna is thought to bring good luck – during festivals such as Eid, women take the time to apply intricate patterns to their hands in countries including Pakistan. Here, a woman wearing a mask, as is protocol against the spreading of germs and COVID-19, is seen tattooing a client in Rawalpindi on July 30, 2020, ahead of the Eid celebrations.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
People waiting for their orders at a butcher’s in Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, as Muslims across the world are getting ready to celebrate Eid al-Adha. Tradition dictates that Muslims donate cuts of mutton during Friday's Eid al-Adha festival, which usually means brisk business for butcher Abdulrazak Darwish but Lebanon's economic crisis has cast a pall over his trade. The Lebanese pound has in recent months lost around 80 per cent of its value against the dollar on the black market. That devaluation has had a huge impact on prices and the purchasing power of ordinary Lebanese.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
An NGO worker helps a displaced Syrian boy with his new shirt; it’s an Eid gift, at a camp for the internally displaced near the town of Sarmada in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Zakat, or chartity, is the third pillar of Islam.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
A woman takes a photograph of her family members among camels at a cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the 'Festival of Sacrifice', in the Pakistan's port city of Karachi.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Residents shop in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Baghdad.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Vendors prepare sweets at a traditional bakery for the upcoming Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Palestinian families buy chocolate on Wednesday at a store in Gaza City decorated with sheep dolls, a symbol of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Sweet stuff: People buy vermicelli at Jama Masjid market, in Gurugram, India, ahead of Eid al-Adha. The vermicelli will be used to make a traditional sweet, rich in sugar, milk and flavour.
Image Credit: PTI
10 of 10
A woman sits under a livestock market sign, ahead of Eid al-Adha in Abuja, Nigeria.
Image Credit: Reuters