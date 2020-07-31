The long weekend is here! UAE residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny, with partly cloudy skies over Al ain and Fujairah, with a chance of some rainfall on the first day of Eid Al Adha.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective cloud formation over some eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with some rainfall.”
Temperatures tend to increase gradually In the day. The maximum temperature in the internal areas of the country is expected to be between 45-49°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be 30-34°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
In case you are heading outside, be prepared as warm breeze is expected to blow across the country during the day, carrying dust and sand at times.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr reaching 38 km/hr.”
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 45-65 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65-85 per cent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.