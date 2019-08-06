Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced service hours of public transport services during the Eid Al Adha holidays. Services affected by the holiday timings include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai metro and tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centres (Technical Testing).

Dubai Police and RTA together have charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holiday.

RTA has charted the required traffic and operational plans and planned the operation of mass transit means to meet the rising needs of the public and road users during the period. The aim of the plan is to enable the public to safely use public or private transit means during Eid days, which is usually a busy period - Engineer Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency

Customer happiness centres will close from August 10 - 13 and resume duties on the following day. Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool and RTA Head Office will be operating as usual 24/7.

Dubai metro timings

From Saturday 10 August to Thursday 15 August, the Red Line of Dubai Metro will start at 5am up to 2am (of the following day). On Friday 16 August, the service will start at 10am and continue up to 2am (of the following day).

From Saturday 10 August to Thursday 15 August, the Green Line of Dubai Metro will start at 5.30am up to 2am (of the following day). On Friday 16 August, the service will start at 10am and continue up to 2am (of the following day). The Express Metro service will remain operational as usual.

The Tram timing during the period from Saturday 10 August to Thursday 15 August will be from 6am to 1am (of the following day). On Friday 16 August, the service will start at 9am and continue up to 1am (of the following day). The service frequency will range from 3 to 8 minutes.

Dubai - Sharjah Ferry

The newly opened Ferry line between Dubai and Sharjah will operate during Eid Al Adha as follows: From Sharjah Aquarium, the service will run from 2pm to 7pm. At Ghubaiba Station, the service will be at running from 3pm to 8pm.

Dubai bus timings

Public buses will operate during Eid Al-Adha holiday as follows:

Main Bus Stations (including Gold Souq) will operate from 4.25am to 00.59am (of the following day)

Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4.26am to 00.43am (past midnight)

Sub-stations (including Satwa) will start from 5am to 11pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock from Satwa.

Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.49am to 00.08am (past midnight).

Al Quoz Industrial Station will open from 5.05 am to 11.35 pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 5am and continue up to 11.22pm.

Feeder bus timings

Metro Link bus stations at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 2.10am (of the following day). The timing of the Metro Link bus service is synchronised with the metro timetables.

Inter-city buses

Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches will be operating as follows:

Main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and Abu Dhabi service will be running from 4.36am up to 00.01am (past midnight).

Substations, such as the Union Square, will be in service from 4.30am up to 1.25am (of the following day). Sabkha Station will run from 6.15am until 1.30 am (of the following day), and Deira City Centre Station will be operating from 5.35 am until 11.30pm. Karama Station will run bus service from 7am until 10.23pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 5.55am to 10.15pm.

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Ta’awun, will run from 5.30am until 10pm and Fujairah Station will operate from 5.23 am until 9.39pm. Ajman Station will open from 5.30am until 11pm and Hatta Station will be in operation from 5.30am until 9.30pm.

Water bus, abra and ferry

Marine transit services during Eid Al-Adha holidays will observe the following timings:

The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12pm (at noon) up to midnight. It will run services from Jaddaf station to Dubai Water Canal Station at 12.40 pm, 3.30 pm, and 6.15 pm. The service from Dubai Water Canal to Jaddaf Station will be at 2.05pm, 4.50pm and 7.40pm.

Abra timing during Eid holiday will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate at Dubai Creek Stations, (Ghubaiba to Sabkha) from 10am to 8pm and from 8pm to 1am (of the following day). Fahidi to Sabkha, Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas, and Baniyas to Al Seef services will be operating from 10am to 1am (of the following day). The air-conditioned abra will be ferrying passengers between Jaddaf, and Dubai Festival City from 8am to midnight.

Electric abra at Burj Khalifa Station will operate from 6pm to 11.30 pm. The service will operate at the Marina, Al Seef, Dubai Festivity City, Baniyas, and Al Fahidi from 4pm to 11.30 pm.

From the Waterfront to Marasi stations, abra journeys will be at 08:00 am, 09:15 am, 11:5 am, 12.35 pm, 02:05 pm, 03.55 pm, 05:20 pm, 06:30 pm and 08:20 pm. From Marasi Station to the Waterfront Station, the service timing will be at 08:55 am, 10:25 am, 12:15 pm, 01:45 pm, 03:15 pm, 05:05 pm, 07:40 pm and 09:30 pm.