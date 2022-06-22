Abu Dhabi: Eid Al Adha is more likely to fall on Saturday, July 9, astronomers said.
According to Abu Dhabi space observatory, Al Sadeem Observatory, the crescent of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah will be born on Wednesday, June 29, marking the last day of Dhu Al Qaida.
Hence, Thursday, June 30, will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.
Friday, July 8, will be Arafat day, which falls on the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah.
Accordingly, Eid Al Adha 2022 will be observed on Saturday, July 9, as it always falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah.
Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.