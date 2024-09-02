“I can’t imagine I have come so far,” the Kazakh student on a wheelchair tells Gulf News.

As her mum Jamilya beams with pride, she can’t believe it either.

Erika Gladikkh with Joan Laza Carreon have celebrated many milestone together over 12 years. Image Credit: Supplied

“I had actually enrolled Erika into a special needs school when she was young because of her condition. But something made me pull her out and look for admission in a mainstream school. Of course, it wasn’t easy as many schools rejected her. Thankfully, GEMS WSO, agreed to admit her. And there has been no looking back since,” recalls Jamilya, ever grateful for the second chance.

Not taking away from the overall support Erika received from the school over the years, she and her mum are particularly grateful to the shadow teacher who has been with her since Year 2, bearing testimony to the significant role such teachers play in the development of students of determination.

Tears of joy, sadness

The shadow teacher, Joan Laza Carreon, who hails from the Philippines, can barely hold her tears back as she speaks to Gulf News.

The tears, are as much of joy as they are of sadness at a 12-year-old association coming to a close.

“Aside from providing physical help, my role as Erika’s Learning Support Assistant (LSA) was to enable her to realise her potential,” she says, adding that Erika is a very intelligent girl.

This meant pushing her out of her comfort zone, and getting her to complete her tasks within set deadlines. Sitting with her through every class and exam, Joan was a veritable extension of Erika.

She says, “The journey Erika and I have shared together has been very special. Ever lesson plan, every step forward we took was a milestone we celebrated together,” she says.

Inspiring transformation

According to the school, over the last two years especially, Erika’s transformation has been very inspiring—from a shy and timid student to a confident individual who brings positivity and energy to any classroom.

Jamilya still remembers the day Erika was first assessed by her school which she had chanced upon.

“It was a gentleman from the UK who first told me about the concept of a shadow teacher. Studying in an inclusive atmosphere and being able to get the necessary support really helps those like Erika,” she says.

“Of course, it has been hard but as parents and teachers, we never give up. And life is full of surprises,” she adds.

Erika talks of how despite her physical disability, she is in a happy place.