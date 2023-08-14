In the swiftly changing corporate landscape of today, a transformative shift is taking centre stage. This shift emphasises the need for a holistic skillset alongside traditional education. Embracing this change with unwavering dedication, Westford University College stands as a pioneer in education, molding students into capable corporate ready professionals.

Headquartered in the UAE and with a global presence spanning the UK, Ireland, South Africa, India, and more, Westford University College offers diverse educational avenues. From on-site classes to seamlessly blended online learning, it provides an immersive environment that adapts to the demands of the digital age.

Diverse academic horizons

Westford University College offers a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, ranging from management, marketing, fashion, IT, and HR to finance, business analytics, sports, supply chain, computing, psychology, media, and beyond. Collaborating with esteemed institutions like Liverpool John Moores University, Abertay University, University of Gloucestershire, Canterbury Christchurch University, Cardiff Metropolitan Universities in the UK, and UCAM in Spain and more, Westford paves the way for excellence.

The journey of excellence: Nurturing employability

Recognising that a bachelor's degree alone no longer suffices, Westford University College is committed to crafting graduates for success in the corporate world. By empowering students with essential skills, Westford paves a path to unparalleled employability. Through platforms like Westford Communique, WeConnect, WeTalk, TEDX, Toastmasters Club, Gavels Club, industry visits, and mentorship programs, the college refines communication, leadership, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. These qualities enable graduates not only to excel academically but also to make a lasting impact in the business realm.

Chinmayi Sreevalsan, BA Hons In Business Management with Analytics, Westford, “As a first-year Business Management with Analytics student at Westford University, I confidently affirm its excellence for a bachelor's degree. In this brief time, I've flourished through enriching industrial trips, clubs, sports, and social events, alongside dedicated faculty. The campus boasts a diverse, dynamic, and supportive atmosphere. Proud to be a Westfordian”.

Navigating the corporate realm: The MBA experience

In a constantly evolving business world, the demand for capable leaders is ever-present. Westford University College's MBA programme serves as a guiding light, helping professionals navigate the complexities of modern business challenges. This programme brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, fostering knowledge expansion and personal growth.

The renowned Triple Crown MBA at Westford symbolises fast-track career progression. Aspiring professionals can choose from a variety of MBA majors, including Healthcare Management, Construction, Engineering Management, Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, International Business, IT, Finance, Sales, HR, and more. This tailored approach allows for specialisation, expertise enhancement, and exploration of new career avenues.

Hussien Fadlalla El Zain Dafaalla, Administration Manager - Dubai Ruler's Court, MBA – CMU, says, “The Westford student community is impressive and completely unique, offering students unparalleled diversity and invaluable cultural richness (more than 140 nationalities, seriously!). I could not think of a better school that would provide me with such an international mindset to access a truly global career”.

Beyond limits: Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)

For those aiming to cultivate leadership skills, Westford University College presents a remarkable opportunity—the esteemed Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme, created in partnership with Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM), Spain. This distinctive course equips learners with analytical and consulting abilities, enabling them to tackle complex business challenges through practical industry-focused research.

The Westford DBA offers flexibility, challenge, and global recognition. Tailored for individuals in C-suite positions, senior management, consulting roles, education, and visionary entrepreneurship, the programme covers a range of research areas: Data science, management, leadership, corporate governance and sustainability, and entrepreneurship and innovations. This doctoral journey underscores Westford's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional, accessible, and highly regarded programmes in the region.

Championing innovation in education

In an era defined by rapid change, Westford University College leads the way with unwavering determination in education. By embracing flexible modular systems that transcend time and place, the college brings to life a vision where learning breaks free from conventional boundaries. Students are empowered to embark on their educational journey at any point, unburdened by limitations.

The story of Westford University College is one of empowerment, where education transcends transactional learning to become a transformative voyage. A hub of comprehensive growth, Westford shapes individuals not only for the professional realm but also for the intricacies of life, instilling in each graduate the resilience, vision, and wisdom to thrive in a constantly changing world.