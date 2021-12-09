Image Credit: Supplied

The year 2021 has been a defining year for Westford. By achieving two record breaking milestones, Westford is now in a league of its own. Celebrating the onboarding of 1,000 plus MBA students and expanding the diversity pool with students from over 120 countries, Westford truly has a global classroom.

The dynamic leadership, innovative approaches and prestigious partnerships have made the programmes at Westford one of the most popular choices for regular students and working executives. The growth of the student community can be attributed to the interactive classroom experience, the dynamic teaching methods and above all, the unique and relevant 20 plus specialisations available across different sectors. Although the pandemic adversely impacted the education sector, the WUC takes pride in achieving this milestone through resilience and determination. Efficacious operations and delivery have been made possible through blended learning options and technological support in the form of recorded lectures. The team expanded not only its student community but also its delivery unit in the last year. Working executives benefit from the flexibility, suitability, cost-effectiveness, and competitive programmes that Westford provides.

Westford is a leading institute in the Middle East focused on executive education with the aim to be student-oriented, providing a 360-degree perspective of the business, its working environment, and the community it operates in.

With a definitive aim to bridge the gap between industry and academia, WUC pioneers in providing access to affordable quality higher education to learners globally, contributing to the growth of talent. By offering multiple options — from L3 foundation programme, HND, BABM, MBA, DBA, to other professional and short courses, WUC takes prides in its over 10 years of experience in the education sector.