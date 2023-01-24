Educational qualification is the de facto requirement in the corporate world. The focus now is on the overall skill and development of an individual.

Westford University College has a reputation for providing excellence in the education sector for over a decade and at the heart of the institute is to nurture students to be “Corporate Ready”. Its portfolio comprises of L3 Foundation, HND, Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, Professional and Executive Development programmes. It strives to ensure that every learner becomes the leader the world needs today.

Headquartered in the UAE with offices in the UK, India, and other parts of the world, Westford has been imparting onsite, blended and online education with a high-quality curriculum and state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure.

In today's world, aspiring students don’t need to travel overseas for higher education. Westford offers a plethora of programmes from accredited universities from the UK and Europe, providing students a great platform to continue their education from anywhere around the world. Westford also welcomes students who are currently enrolled in universities abroad and intend on studying in the UAE by transferring credits.

The courses offered include undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in management, fashion, IT, HR, supply chain, and media in collaboration with reputed awarding bodies and universities that include Liverpool John Moores University, Abertay University, University of Gloucestershire, Canterbury Christchurch University and Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK, and UCAM in Spain.

Westford’s teaching philosophy and pedagogy are student-centric in design and execution. It is great at simulating the corporate world within the classrooms. Webinars and guest lectures on module-specific topics and skill enhancement domains are frequently scheduled with speakers and industry experts from different parts of the globe. With students from 130 different nationalities and a faculty pool from over 50 nationalities, there is immense scope for learning to promote diversity to share inter-cultural perspectives.

A Bachelors programme with employability at its core

Earning a bachelor’s degree is not enough anymore, the business world is more demanding than ever. Westford is committed to prepare students to meet the demands of the evolving industry.

Westford Graduate Plus is the flagship initiative of Westford for aspiring undergraduate students. This unique initiative offers a bachelor’s degree and much more than what a student can seek in any of the universities in the region.

At Westford students enjoy a continuous learning experience that nurtures and develops skills and competencies to make them employable. The avenues for fostering leadership and employability skills are designed with input from a process that emphasises an industry-academia interface. Students are exposed to a plethora of initiatives like Westford Communique, WeConnect with Business Leaders, WeTalk, Toastmasters Club, Mentorship Program, and Industry visits among others, enhancing their communication, leadership skills, critical thinking, emotional quotient and more.

An Impactful MBA that serves the competitive business landscape

The business world is changing exponentially, creating a demand for leaders with updated skills and knowledge. Hence, an MBA degree will increase opportunities and progression at work. The Westford MBA attracts professionals from a varied range of occupations, geographical boundaries and different cultural backgrounds to participate in an incredible journey of learning and growth.

The Triple Crown MBA offers a stimulating journey to accelerate the career of individuals by providing immense scope for promotions. This programme aims to develop organisational and leadership skills needed to be successful in the dynamic business environment.

Students can specialise, enhance, build on their expertise, or explore new career paths by choosing one of the MBA majors, with options in Healthcare Management, Engineering Management, Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, International Business, IT, Finance, Sales, HR and more.

Beyond MBA

Doctor of Business Administration – Taking your leadership journey to next level

Westford Uni Online has one of the most affordable Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programmes in the region. The doctorate degree is developed in partnership with Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM), Spain.

The DBA course is aims at developing analytical and research skills in learners for solving complex issues in business and management. The Westford DBA is a stimulating, flexible, and a global business programme offered to C Level executives, senior managers, department heads, consultants, management educators and entrepreneurs.

The DBA candidates can choose from these research domains: Data Science, Management, Leadership, Corporate Governance & Sustainability, and Entrepreneurship & Innovations.