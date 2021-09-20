Video Credit: Supplied

When Camille Limeta looks back on how university prepared her for a legal career, she regards the practical interaction with her chosen profession as a crucial part of her education.

“We were exposed to the legal sector through seminars, international moot competitions and trips to the DIFC courts, Council of Europe and European Parliament,” remembers Camille, an LLB Honours Law alumni of Middlesex University Dubai who works at e-commerce giant Noon as a Junior Legal Counsel. “Our faculty equipped us with a comprehensive knowledge of the common law system as well the practical skillset required to excel. They worked closely with us to provide career opportunities.”

As today’s job market evolves, students are leveraging their university’s support services to strengthen their employability. Middlesex Dubai’s Careers and Employability Service (CES) is pioneering this approach, offering professional development opportunities and careers counselling to students from the beginning, says Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

As part of its services, CES helps students build effective CVs, optimise their LinkedIn presence, and develop job-hunting strategies. The University also has strong industry partners and connected students with 180-plus organisations in the 2019-2020 academic year alone. Alumni have gone on to secure positions at global brands such as KMPG, Talabat, Expo 2020 and Ogilvy.

“Employability doesn’t only depend on your degree, but your skills and attributes. Alongside offering a world-class, UK-accredited degree, our students pursue internships, participate in extracurricular activities, volunteer, and acquire professional certifications,” Dr Fernandes explains.

The faculty consistently integrate the latest industry insights into their teaching and learning. For example, the BA Accounting and Finance is one of the many programmes to offer industry qualifications, with SAGE CIMA, ACCA and ICAEW qualifications a core part of the curriculum.

Orpha Suares, a BA Accounting and Finance graduate who is now Senior Auditor at KPMG, said attending the University was the foundation of her career growth: “Education here doesn’t just stand for knowledge transfer, but includes professional and soft-skill development.”

Stuart Forsyth, Programme Leader for Computer Science at a UK school, studied MSc Robotics and also found he could tailor the course to his professional interests. “As a direct result of my thesis, I have been able to create a leading edge AI for natural language processing of short answer questions, which is now the basis of a startup.”

For Anand Haridas, General Manager – Business Development at Algorithm Idea FCZO, the opportunity to gain a UK degree awarded from Middlesex’s London campus attracted him to apply. He said: “Joining Middlesex for an MBA was one of the best decisions of my life. The University has experienced faculty members and an excellent infrastructure, in addition to the fact that a Middlesex degree is well-recognised globally.”