Dubai: UAE schools have been urged to apply to the first edition of the ‘World’s Best School Prizes’, worth $250,000 (around Dh918,000) in total, whose winners will be announced in October.

The call came from UAE businessman and social entrepreneur Badr Jafar, who has joined the Judging Academy of the prizes, launched by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture.

The prizes have been launched this year “to create a powerful new platform to tell the stories of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities”.

Five prizes

1) The World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration

2) The World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action

3) The World’s Best School Prize for Innovation

4) The World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity

5) The World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives

Schools can apply online at the WorldsBestSchool website. Applications close on March 1.

A ‘Top 10’ shortlist for each prize will be announced later this year, followed by the ‘Top 3’ finalists for each prize. After a public advisory vote, the winner of each prize will be chosen based on “rigorous criteria” by a Judging Academy comprising academics, educators, NGOs, social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector.

The winner will be announced in October at World Education Week. A prize of $250,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five prizes, with each receiving an award of $50,000 (around Dh183,000).

Who can apply?

The prizes are open to all schools who teach students in compulsory schooling, and are legally registered with their respective Ministry of Education or government regulatory authority, including early childhood centres, kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, and online schools.

Badr Jafar said: “Schools are uniquely placed to create the learning experiences that will prepare future generations to thrive in an ever-evolving socio-economic landscape. These prizes provide a great platform to showcase schools globally that continue to strive to bridge the gap between today’s curricula and future needs of humanity and our habitat.”

He added: “I urge schools from the UAE and all over the world to come forward and apply for the World’s Best School Prizes.”

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “As the world seeks to rebuild from the devastation of the COVID pandemic, we must always remember the vital role our schools will play. Strong schools will not only equip the next generation to fulfil their full potential, but empower them to tackle the greatest challenges our societies face, from inequality to environmental destruction and rapid technological change.”