Dubai: The three-week spring break for schools begins on March 25, according to the UAE school calendar approved for the current academic year.
The break which will coincide with Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr will last till April 14.
The schools will reopen on April 15.
The second semester, which kicked off on January 2, lasted for 59 days.
Earlier, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had also intimated students of Dubai private schools on its webbsite that classes will resume on April 15. The regulator also said the academic year will not end before June 28.
Ramadan, this year, is likely to fall on March 11 or 12, with the Eid Al Fitr holidays probably beginning on April 8 or 9. The official dates will be confirmed closer to the holidays following the sighting of the moon. KHDA will declare these dates once they are announced by the UAE authorities.