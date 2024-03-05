Abu Dhabi: The Emirates School Education Foundation has implemented procedures to register students of determination, both male and female, in government schools for the 2024-25 academic year. These students are accommodated from kindergarten to secondary education levels.
In accordance with the guidelines provided to parents, priority is given to enrolling students of determination in the nearest kindergarten or school to their residence, considering the geographical distribution of approved residential areas. This prioritisation is contingent upon the student being diagnosed in inclusive education centres or special education support centres to determine their specific needs and appropriate educational programmes.
Regarding tuition fees, the Foundation has devised multiple payment options to facilitate guardians’ preferences. These include electronic payment through the institution’s website, offering various methods such as credit cards, digital wallets and direct transfers.
Additionally, the Foundation has established five general requirements for guardians, including the commitment to pay all fees by specified dates. The school reserves the right to issue written warnings to guardians a maximum of three times if fees are not paid on time. Failure to settle fees may result in withholding the student’s end-of-year results, withholding transfer certificates, and potentially preventing the student from advancing to the next academic year until fees are settled.
The term ‘special educational needs’ encompasses the educational requirements of individuals with disabilities, disorders, difficulties, impairments, exceptionalities, or any other factors that may impact their access to learning and educational performance.
The UAE has demonstrated a commitment to inclusive education, as evidenced by Ministerial Resolution No 647 of 2020, which mandates that government schools adapt to accommodate the needs of individuals of determination and provide them with optimal educational services.