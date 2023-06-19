Dubai: This academic year, 146 private schools in Dubai - 74 per cent overall - have been rated ‘Good or better’ for inclusion provision, compared to 121 schools during the last full inspection cycle in 2018-19, it was announced today.

According to latest figures released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the number of schools rated ‘Outstanding’ for their inclusive education provision has nearly doubled from seven per cent to 12 per cent.

Overall, 24 schools were rated Outstanding for their inclusive education programmes, 48 rated Very Good and 75 rated Good. Forty-five schools were rated Acceptable for the provision for students of determination.

Schools were evaluated in several areas, including curriculum modification to suit students’ needs. Sixty-six per cent of schools were rated Good or better in this area, compared to 55 per cent in 2018-19. The proportion of schools rated Outstanding for curriculum modification doubled from five per cent in 2018-19 to 10 per cent this year.

The full list of inclusive education ratings for Dubai schools is available on the KHDA website.

A total of 199 Dubai private schools were inspected during the 2022-23 academic year. According to data released in April, 77 per cent of students attend schools rated Good or better.

‘Reducing barriers’

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General, KHDA, said: “A true mark of a high-quality education sector is in how well it inspires and enables student of all abilities to strive for their best. Private schools in Dubai have made great progress in reducing barriers to learning and ensuring equitable access to education.”

He added: “This improvement is not only a result of the systemic steps that school leaders have taken to promote individual learning experiences, but of the commitment of the whole school community to build a school culture and environment that nurtures achievement, personal growth and overall wellbeing. We thank teachers and school leaders for their expertise and dedication to their students, their schools and to Dubai.”