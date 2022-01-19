Westford University College (WUC) is gearing up for yet another academic year with a plethora of new courses and enhanced infrastructure and facilities. The range of courses begins with the foundation programme and goes all the way up to the Doctoral programme in business administration (DBA awarded by UCAM, Spain).
Westford is a leading institute in the Middle East focused on executive education with the aim to be student-oriented, providing a 360-degree perspective of the business, its working environment, and the community it operates in. With a definitive aim to bridge the gap between industry and academia, WUC pioneers in providing access to affordable quality higher education for the learners globally, contributing to the growth of talent. By offering multiple options from L3 foundation programme, HND, BABM, MBA, DBA, to other professional and short courses, WUC takes pride in its over 10 years of experience in the education sector.
Westford has collaborated with international universities and awarding institutions to bring together the most valuable blend of career development certifications and opportunities. Liverpool John Moore’s University (LJMU), ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) UK, Pearson, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of Gloucestershire UK, UCLA, USA and UCAM Spain are amongst the prestigious partners.
We offer scholarships for up to 80 per cent of the fee to students with both academic and extracurricular brilliance. With a range of opportunities groomed beyond academics that includes an in-house Toastmasters Club as well as sports and cultural avenues, we encourage students with unique talent to be a part of the WUC family.
The learning at Westford is a unique blend of discovering and exploring. We engage our students in international immersion programmes, student exchange programmes, international volunteering trips and much more. Students are also given the option to study the final year at the university in UK and the convocation is held in the UK as well. Our students may study locally in the UAE but we ensure they have an incredible global experience.