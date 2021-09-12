Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi (left) during a tour of Sharjah Girl Guides. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Investments in the UAE’s girls scout movement should be boosted to strengthen its foundational role in empowering future generations of Emirati women to shape promising futures.

The remarks came from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the UAE Girl Guides Association, during a recent visit to the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) headquarters.

Sheikha Jawaher was offered an overview of SGG’s overarching strategy and action plan for the near future to advance the scouting movement in the UAE, particularly in the emirate of Sharjah. She also heard from SGG officials on the past achievements of the entity, reflected in the entity’s efforts in boosting the role of their Brownies, Guides and Senior Guides in Emirati society.

Service to the nation

Sheikha Jawaher said: “We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in the UAE, equipped with the ability to serve the public, and with deep knowledge that they will find in good books and writing. The right knowledge, advanced skillsets and a sense of service to community will lay the foundations for the rise of successive generations of Emirati women who will play a leading role in the country’s development.”

She added: “We aspire to elevate SGG to a global level, and thereby, boost cooperation between Sharjah and the UAE, GCC and the wider region. We plan to do this by organising several value-creating and interactive guiding activities that will bring girl scouts from across the region on one platform with their peers, facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise, and allow SGG to realise organisational goals in more collaborative ways.”

Various skills