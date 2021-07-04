Results under education ministry’s curriculum being released for all grades this week

Emiartes Schools Establishment Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Grade 12 students in public and private schools following Ministry of Education’s curriculum have achieved a pass rate of around 91 per cent in their final exams held recently.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the top seven students on his Twitter account:

• Hind Al Jenahi, Elite Stream, Al Salam High School

• Abdulrahman Al Neimi, Elite Stream, Institute of Applied Technology RAK

• Raghad Danawi, Advanced Stream, Qatr Al Nada Secondary School

• Mira Alzaabi, Advanced Stream, Institute of Applied Technology Falaj Al Mualla

• Rahaf Al Dulaimi, Advanced Stream, Vision Private School

• Fatema Al Shaamaly, General Stream, Mareya Al Qebteya Girls School for Secondary Education

• Sheikha Ahmad, General Stream, Al Hikmah Private School

Around 28,200 students in Grade 12 took the exams in person.

Public schools

Emirates Schools Establishment praised the students’ performance, especially students of the Elite and Advanced Streams. This year’s Elite Stream class is the first to graduate after studying the curricula explicitly developed for this stream from Grade 9 onwards, exclusively in public schools.

Emirates Schools Establishment is a new independent federal entity responsible for public schools in the UAE.

In public schools, some 19,900 students sat the end-of-year exams with a pass rate of about 88 per cent. Students of Elite and Advanced Streams achieved a 100% pass rate, while the pass rate of the General Stream reached 84 per cent and 77 per cent for the Applied Stream.

As for the Advanced Stream, applied at both public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, 11,400 students enrolled and achieved a 100 pass rate.

Private schools

For private school students following the ministry’s curriculum, a total of 8,255 students achieved an approximately 96 per cent pass rate. The pass rate of the General Stream was about 88 per cent and 100 per cent for the Advanced Stream.

‘Well-developed education’

Jameela Bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education and Chairperson of the Board of the Emirates Schools Establishment, said: “Today’s accomplishment is the result of a well-developed education system that was created in line with the country’s future needs, strategies and vision that were based on the quality of the education system’s outcomes and the need to have qualified cadres with future skills and knowledge.”

Dr Rabaa Ali Al Sumaiti, Director-General, Emirates Schools Establishment, congratulated the graduates on their success “in light of the current circumstances that they had to overcome with the support of the wise leadership, their parents’ assistance and the teachers’ great efforts”.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said more than 3,000 teachers, administrators and technicians contributed to the completion of the in-school exams for Grade 12 students.

How to get results