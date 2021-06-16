3 courses offered on site at GMU to more than 20 participants in each course

Gulf Medical University (GMU), the leading medical university in the UAE was privileged to conduct a series of training and workshops for the health professionals of Center for Accreditation and Professional Development in the field of healthcare, Moscow at the university.

This special course on competency in medical education conducted by Professor Hossam Hamdy is a unique one which will enhance the evaluation and assessments techniques in medical education which will help them to assess medical professionals and students and implement the same in their own country.

A contract was signed between the two institutions represented by Professor Hamdy and Koff Nataliya Evgenievna, Acting Director of Centre for Accreditation and professional development in the field of healthcare, Moscow.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in medical training and enhance competencies of health personnel across health specialties. The contract will help in the development of joint programmes, development of health workforce personnel in Moscow, and the exchange of ideas and knowledge, which are of interest to both institutions to do collaborative research. Also do joint training and workshops. Avail scholarships for eligible candidates to study at GMU, elective placements of GMU undergraduate and postgraduate students in Moscow.

"We at GMU have been at the forefront in helping various institutes to get trained in the field of medical education, which in turn helps them to access and further develop health education within their respective countries, we take pride in sharing our knowledge and expertise for the advancement of education for health professions. The use of advanced technologies and principles of assessing professional behaviour of doctors will ensure the society of a high quality of medical care," said Professor Hamdy.

GMU is a leading medical university based in the UAE, with its own growing network of world-class academic institutions, hospitals and a dynamic research division. It constantly endeavours to transform the university into a vibrant academic health system, linking the best of medical education, healthcare and research.