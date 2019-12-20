Economics and fine art courses are also new to the UAE and wider region

Abu Dhabi: New York University Abu Dhabi has launched its first full-time master’s degrees in economics and fine art, with courses set to start next autumn.

Not only are they the university’s first masters offerings but the economics course is also the first of its kind in the country and fine arts is the first of its kind in the region.

NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said, “As we celebrate our tenth academic year and look forward to the next decade of success, this is an important moment for NYU Abu Dhabi. These two new graduate programmes - offering the University’s first master’s degrees -- inaugurate our next stage of growth and development. Building on the strengths of NYU’s economics and arts programmes in Abu Dhabi and New York, these courses of study are unparalleled for the region and infused with global perspectives. Students will learn in a rigorous academic environment nurtured by top faculty, on a world-class campus embedded in one of the world’s fastest growing economic and cultural hubs.”

The full-time, one-year MSc in Economics offers a unique two-path degree for both policy makers and prospective PhD students. Students will learn to assess regional socio-economic challenges and opportunities in the current climate. By studying the core elements of economic theory, macroeconomics, and econometrics, students enrolled in the curriculum will pursue specialisations both in theory and policy, offered in one of the most dynamic and fastest growing economies in the world.

The programme builds on the University’s strong undergraduate Economics major, which was recently ranked the fourth most-cited economics faculty in the Asian region, by Research Papers in Economics (RePEc).

The full-time, two-year MFA will allow students to integrate art, media, and design through creative processes that combine theory with practice.

Students can choose to focus their work in-depth in a particular area or across multiple arts disciplines, including sculpture, photography, printmaking, fiber art, painting, drawing, digital art, design, digital media, and transmedia, all taught by internationally-renowned artists and scholars.

NYU Abu Dhabi’s rich arts and culture ecosystem, including The Arts Center at NYUAD and the NYUAD Art Gallery, will offer students immediate, real-time opportunities to learn, volunteer and take part in behind-the-scenes functions of multi-disciplinary cultural institutions.

Within both programs, there is a strong emphasis on critical thinking and intellectual curiosity - skills that are crucial to fostering creative solutions in today’s interconnected world.

NYU ranks 29th globally in the Times Higher Education World University rankings for 2020, and 11th globally in the QS Graduate Employability rankings for 2019. All rankings are based on enrollment and programs throughout all campuses of New York University, including NYU Abu Dhabi.

Program launch dates are contingent upon successful completion of CAA accreditation. For more information contact nyuad.graduateadmissions@nyu.edu.