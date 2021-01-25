Image Credit:

Dubai-based Nibras International School (NIS), part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of schools, has received the prestigious National Honour Society affiliate status for the 2020-2021 school year. The school has received this status based on their commitment to student and community affairs.

With Chapters of the National Honour Society found throughout the US and the world, the membership recognises learning establishments and students globally for their accomplishments and challenges them to develop further, through active involvement in their respective school activities and community service.

Dr Jay B. Teston, Principal, Nibras International School, says, “We are delighted to be affiliated to the National Honour Society. This membership will help us to establish a solid framework for promoting the ideals of scholarship, service, leadership, and character in our school. This globally-recognised programme not only marks a historic milestone for Nibras International School, but also recognises our achievement in student and community engagement activities, which form part of our core values. It’s a great honour to join other globally recognised schools and only a very few in the UAE, as a National Honour Society member.”

According to Dr Teston, earning and maintaining a National Honour Society membership comes with exclusive tools and resources for students that will support them in their endeavours and help them be active citizens with long-term goals.

“Through our various student-centered activities, such as the Model United Nations, student enrichment programs, career guidance and the ISP Buddy Exchange Program, we have been able to cultivate our students’ potential to ensure that they learn, lead and influence. The National Honour Society affiliation now gives the Nibras International School community an opportunity to further develop a sense of themselves, the world around, and how they can more for the rest of the community,” Dr Teston concludes.

NIS – Dubai, is one of the few affordable American curriculum schools in Dubai that offers the American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus programme, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is NEASC accredited, a globally recognised standard of excellence through which students get accepted to the best international universities. Amazing learning, global vision, and a true sense of community are the fundamentals at NIS, and it provides students with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through the rigorous curriculum NIS opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose, and truly influence others to make a positive difference.