Heralding a new era of healthcare education, Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, the leading medical university in the Middle East region has signed an agreement with the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group to apply, implement and follow the international standards of academic centers according to the regulations of the Ministry of Education and international accreditation bodies like the Joint Commission International (JCI), across the academic hospitals and clinics of Thumbay Group. The association is the latest in GMU’s efforts to strengthen the implementation of its academic health system.

The agreement was signed at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman on June 30, 2020, by Professor Hossam Hamdy, the Chancellor of GMU and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, in the presence of the COOs of various hospitals of the Thumbay Hospital network and Thumbay Clinics.

The agreement also aims to facilitate continuous training of the doctors, nurses and technicians of Thumbay hospitals and clinics by GMU, in addition to collaborating for joint educational programs and translational research, in addition to jointly organizing scientific conferences and continuing professional development programs.

The hospitals will also serve as a clinical training site for the students of the University, being the academic health centers of Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS).

Speaking about the agreement, Professor Hamdy said, “The value of having an Academic Health System integrating academia, healthcare and research becomes all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the GMU Academic Health System, we were able to quickly transform some of our hospitals into COVID care hospitals, and our central research lab was transformed into a COVID testing facility at very short notice, thanks to the integration of infrastructure and the manpower – including doctors, nurses and student volunteers - within the GMU Academic Health System.

"Furthermore, this agreement with Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division paves the way for greater collaborations and partnerships, expanding the clinical training facilities of GMU students who can now learn from leading medical experts and gain hands-on experience on cutting-edge healthcare technology. The internationally accredited systems at Thumbay hospitals and clinics will not only prepare the students for a global healthcare career, but will also equip them with futuristic competencies.”

Akbar of the Thumbay Group said that the healthcare division was delighted to partner with GMU. “The agreement with Gulf Medical University will further strengthen the high standards of patient care at Thumbay Hospitals and Thumbay Clinics.

"We are glad to host GMU students for clinical training at our hospitals and clinics which have a reputation for superior healthcare delivery standards. I am confident that our healthcare team at Thumbay University Hospital will groom the future healthcare professionals of GMU with their extensive experience and knowledge."

Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division operates 8 academic hospitals at various locations in the UAE, in addition to the Thumbay Clinic network of 12 family clinics, 46 Thumbay Pharmacy outlets and the largest CAP-accredited private diagnostic labs network comprising 5 Thumbay Labs. All these are part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System.