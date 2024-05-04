Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has named the three examination centres in the UAE that will hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test—Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 according to a decision by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India that holds the pre-medical entrance test.

NEET is applicable for admissions to medical and dental courses MBBS / BDS and AYUSH courses (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc) and more than 2000 Indian expat students in the UAE sit this exam every year. The Consulate said NEET (UG), 2024 examination will be conducted in Abu Dhabi Indian School, Abu Dhabi, Indian High School, Dubai and Sharjah Indian School, Sharjah.

The exam will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 12.30pm to 3.50pm (GST) in pen and paper mode. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. The reporting time for the candidates at the examination centres will be from 9.30am to 12 noon, the mission stated.

This year, more than 2260 students are attempting the entrance test, according to heads of the exam centres.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, Dubai, told Gulf News that about 900 students will sit the prestigious examination in the halls of The Indian High School, Oud Metha.campus.

“Apart from setting aside and preparing approximately 40 halls according to the specifications of the organisers, the school has also trained and oriented close to double that number of staff who will function as coordinators, supervisors, invigilators and support staff,” he said.

“Conducting examinations on behalf of government agencies and authorities in India is a public service initiative undertaken by The Indian High Group of Schools for many years. As a not-for-profit institution, we are happy to share our resources and facilities for the benefit of the entire Indian student community and play an important role in giving all learners a better chance to succeed in this exam without having to incur the stress and cost of travel to India,” said Vasu.

“The Indian High School is a seasoned practitioner in conducting the NEET exam. The first one was held in 2013 on behalf of the CBSE. Now under NTA, the school has been picked as a centre for 3 years running. In 2021, at the peak of the COVID pandemic, nearly 2000 students appeared for NEET in our campus as it was the only centre then in the UAE and the Gulf countries,” he added.

Dr Pramod Mahajan, director and principal of Sharjah Indian School, the NEET centre in Sharjah, said the school is well-prepared for holding the examination.

“We have registered 768 students for the NEET exam. We are fully prepared to assist them. All arrangements have been made to ensure compliance of all the guidelines including metal detectors for frisking them, thermometers to check temperature. All the procedures will be recorded on camera and submitted to NATA,” he said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Bhargava, principal of Abu Dhabi Indian School, the NEET centre in the Capital, said the school has registered 595 NEET aspirants. “I am glad to see many students are from our school itself. I am sure they will feel at home. We did all the settings for the exam today itself and we are ready to welcome the students. This is our third time as the NEET centre and hence we are seasoned now. We want to make sure the students feel comfortable and at ease as it is a tough exam and they go through two years of coaching and take a lot of effort. There are a lot of regulations to abide by. But, the students understand the importance of all that.”

Meanwhile, a list of Do’s and Don’ts and Dress Code has been published for the candidates to abide by.

Do’s

• Candidates are advised to visit the NEET 2024 exam centre a day before the exam to get aware of the route and avoid the last-minute rush on D-day.

• It is mandatory to carry the NEET admit card 2024 along with a passport-size photograph and a Postcard size photograph and valid ID proof to the centre.

• In order to avoid last minute rush, students must try to reach the examination centre on time to complete the verification procedures.

• Entry to the centre is open from 9.30amUpTo 12 Noon. Due to the extensive verification process NO candidate will be permitted after 12 noon.

• Students could reach earlier than the allotted batch time, provisions are made to permit them for early verification to avoid last minute rush.

• The most important point is to follow all the instructions given in the admit card and NEET exam day guidelines 2024 as instructed by the NTA to avoid any obstacles.

Carry with you

* Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it .

* Passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet

* Valid original government identity proof, (Emirates ID, passport, etc) PwBD certificate, if applicable.

* One postcard size (4 inches X 6 inches) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to invigilator at Centre.

Don’ts

• The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances. The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.

• Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen , Scale , Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, ,Log Table, Electronic Pen/ Scanners etc.

• Any communication device like Mobile Phone*, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

• Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap

• Any Watch /Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera

• Any edible item, opened or packed

• Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device etc.

• In case any candidate is found in possession of any of the barred items inside the Centre, it will be considered as use of Unfair means, and action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions.

Dress Code

• If candidates are wearing garments with full sleeves, with big buttons or badges, brooches etc. which could be used to hide tiny communication devices such a Bluetooth, camera, etc., they need to be checked thoroughly.