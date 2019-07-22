MAHE Dubai offers more than 40 industry-oriented undergraduate, postgraduate, certification, foundation and PhD programme Image Credit: Supplied

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus has been rated among the top universities of Dubai in the first cycle of Higher Education Classification Rating Framework (HECRF) by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai. MAHE Dubai has been rated four stars overall by the framework, which evaluates universities against performance indicators such as teaching, innovation, student well-being and employability.

MAHE Dubai has been rated highly across all the core criteria set by the framework, which includes teaching, research and internationalisation, and is rated full five stars for student employability. MAHE Dubai also topped the other categories, earning five stars in learning environment facilities and student well-being. The rating strengthens the reputation of MAHE Dubai as one of the top universities in Dubai following the award for Outstanding Support for Students by Forbes Middle East earlier this year.

MAHE Dubai offers more than 40 industry-oriented undergraduate, postgraduate, certification, foundation and PhD programmes at its 750,000-sq-ft ultra-modern campus in Dubai International Academic City. The university also offers courses for working professionals through its evening and weekend programmes, designed to suit the learners who want to learn while they continue to work.

MAHE Dubai is the offshore campus of MAHE, India — the best Private Indian University as per the QS World Rankings 2020 and the second-best Private University as per the NIRF Rankings of Government of India 2019. MAHE Dubai delivers higher education to over 2,000 students from more than 40 nationalities in engineering, business, design and architecture, media and communications, life science, and arts and humanities. Over 4,000 students have graduated from MAHE Dubai since its inception in 2001.