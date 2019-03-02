Ros Marshall, CEO, Taaleem, said: “Dr Kumar is an exceptional person who came into the region and has certainly made a difference in his time here. He led the Indian High School to an ‘Outstanding’ rating by the KHDA in the DSIB school inspection cycle for six consecutive years. His commitment to improving education both nationally and internationally was recognised when he was awarded a National Award for Best Principal in 2001, given by then Hon. Minister of Education for India, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi. He has also been honoured in the UAE with the Shaikh Hamdan Award for his distinguished school and school administration.”