DUBAI: Dr Ashok Kumar, CEO of The Indian High School, Dubai, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2019 GESS Education Awards in Dubai last week, presented in association with Taaleem.
Honouring outstanding achievements in the field of education from 11 countries around the world, including the UAE, Finland, UK, USA, and Saudi Arabia, thousands of submissions were received from as many as 45 countries, making this year’s edition of the awards the biggest to date.
An educational leader with more than 30 years of experience in the educational sector, Dr Kumar was recognised by the judges as a leader with a track record of successfully managing various groups of educational institutions.
Ros Marshall, CEO, Taaleem, said: “Dr Kumar is an exceptional person who came into the region and has certainly made a difference in his time here. He led the Indian High School to an ‘Outstanding’ rating by the KHDA in the DSIB school inspection cycle for six consecutive years. His commitment to improving education both nationally and internationally was recognised when he was awarded a National Award for Best Principal in 2001, given by then Hon. Minister of Education for India, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi. He has also been honoured in the UAE with the Shaikh Hamdan Award for his distinguished school and school administration.”
Other teachers, schools and education professionals were also recognised for various initiatives. The awards also honoured education suppliers and individual products.