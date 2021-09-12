Image Credit: Shutterstock

Komal Kadam, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus

Being a Computer Science student, I hoped to receive a role within my domain and with help from the university’s Career Services Department, I received a wonderful opportunity to work with one of the leading technology companies in the UAE. It was one of the many opportunities provided by the department before our internship period began. We were able to appear for multiple interviews and select the organisation of our choice.

We also received a lot of soft skill training from the department along with technical training.

We had sessions with industry experts, and trainings on resume-making and interviews throughout our course. All the trainings provided by the university and the Career Services Department helped me prepare for the role I am in now. Overall, my experience has been a fruitful one and I am grateful to have the opportunity to work within my field despite the current employment environment.

Ilona Pilipenko, Middlesex University Dubai

I pursued BA in Business Studies and Marketing. Looking back at my learning experience at Middlesex University Dubai, it was studying the fundamentals of critical applied thinking and analytical skills, in combination with gaining capacity to express my thoughts in a clear way and cultivate passion to never stop learning that eventually allowed me to pursue a successful career in compliance with Emirates NBD Asset Management. As my academic experience grew, integrating maturing intuition and connecting a broad knowledge of various business fields (majors) and the realities of the ever-changing world enabled me to make crucial career decisions to set my career on the right path.

Rawan Ali Al Haj, City University College of Ajman (CUCA)

My time at CUCA has been very rewarding as I feel that the programme in Public Relations and Advertising has given me a strong foundation for a career in this sector. The faculty members are very engaging and thorough in their classroom instructions. Many keynote speakers and industry practitioners from the field have been invited so we can get a deeper understanding in the field.

Shams Mustafa, City University College of Ajman (CUCA)

CUCA invited students interested in the dentistry field to spend a day with a dentist to experience his life. With this, I was able to gain a clear understanding of dental nomenclature as well as dental techniques. We have state-of-the-art labs at CUCA and the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme is hands-on. The university has a friendly and welcoming environment.

Gazala Parkar, Murdoch University Dubai

I am pursuing Bachelor of Commerce in Management and Communications at Murdoch and it has been a wonderful experience for me. The main reasons are I am able to pursue a double major and the university has an excellent team of faculty. Prior to joining Murdoch, I was afraid of limiting myself to just one field of knowledge. However, with Murdoch, I am able to get rid of that fear by majoring in two fields and exploring and understanding my options and picking the best.

During my three years in college, the faculty have been incredibly supportive in my studies and have at times gone out of their way to assist me with my career path.

The best part of studying at Murdoch is being able to work with real clients and understanding the needs of the real world. Furthermore, networking sessions and membership with Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) added a solid foundation to my degree. Being at Murdoch has always made me feel at home. Just like a close-knit family, the professors and staff have always pushed me to do my best — be it academically or in the real world.

Dr Yousif Habib Al Abboudi, Gulf Medical University (GMU)

When I was 9 years old, I was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. I had severe abdominal pain and was extremely sick since my appendix had ruptured. I remember my father taking me to three different doctors who could not diagnose my condition correctly on time, until a family friend recommended us to see a surgeon in Ajman who thankfully diagnosed me with acute appendicitis and operated on me.

Since then, all I wanted was to be a surgeon. I fulfilled my ambition by joining Gulf Medical University in Ajman and I am now working in the General Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

The courses were highly organised and well prepared. The university was keen on developing our critical thinking and analytical skills. It also provided the state-of-the-art labs that were fully equipped. The anatomy lab was my favourite since we were one of the few universities in the region to use cadavers.

The guidance was not limited to my time in the university. After my graduation, they made sure I knew where to apply for my higher studies and how to proceed for it. I would get regular calls from the office and e-mails to make sure I was progressing and if I needed any help.

Aliasgar Bohari, Westford University College

Studying MBA at Westford has been a fantastic experience from both professional and personal perspective. I have developed a series of skills that are essential for the management of any team, which I am sure will allow me to move to a bigger role within my company.

The course was well structured, the topics studied during the course covered all the aspects that a business manager needs to look for to lead his business. Our faculty and the admin teams were always available to help us with any sort of issue; the assignments were challenging, and we dealt with a large variety of real cases. It has been an incredible experience where I had the opportunity not only to learn but to meet people from all over the world.

This course is a game-changer as they cover real business issues in an organisation.

Shabbir Bohara, Canadian University Dubai

I enrolled at Canadian University Dubai to pursue an MBA in Finance. It was a great learning experience, with an emphasis on questioning established concepts to get a firm grasp on the course topics. I have gained new perspectives and made friends along the way that will help me expand my professional network. My professors were helpful, both on and off campus, and it was a delight to attend their classes.

The MBA programme gave me a better understanding of concepts and ideas to help me manage my time and work more effectively. I am currently employed as the Assistant Supervisor at Moore Stephens UAE. Although I will continue my work in audit, graduate studies opened my mind to new career paths in finance and treasury management.

Karthik Sukesh Nambiar, Pedagogy Educational Services

We are indebted to Ashok Mohanraju, Director, and his team at Pedagogy for the timely and precise counselling for my MBBS admission. We had a detailed discussions on the cost of the programme, quality of education of the college and its management, curriculum, hostel facilities, alumni network and its reputation in India and abroad, before deciding to enrol at PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore.