Heriot-Watt University Dubai's new campus in Knowledge City Image Credit: Supplied

Staff and students of Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus returned to campus for the start of the new academic year beginning September 6. The University has put in place all mandated protocols and health and safety measures to ensure wellbeing on campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Ammar Kaka, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai said, “Staff and students have been excited to finally return to campus, but cautious as well. As a University, we are following all KHDA protocols aimed at keeping everyone in educational institutes safe and healthy after reopening. I am really pleased to see that people are taking these measures seriously and complying with them to ensure a safe return to campus.”

Responsive blended learning

In order to prioritise the well being of staff and students while focusing on delivering quality educational outcomes, Heriot-Watt University has adopted Responsive Blended Learning or RBL for the new academic year. RBL combines active, supported online learning with contextually appropriate face-to-face learning opportunities, responding dynamically to the changing external context. This approach enables students to proceed with their studies alongside their peers, whatever pandemic-related restrictions are lifted or imposed in specific contexts. Course teams have developed core digital materials, and these will be combined with timetabled tutorials, workshops and practical classes delivered either via digital means or face-to-face.

Programme enrolment

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of research-informed degree programmes in a global study environment. All programmes have strong links to business and industry – for example, the internship programme run by the School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society (EGIS) is aimed at helping EGIS students gain hands-on experience of the industry and to increase their employability upon graduation.

Enrolment for the new academic year is open until September 30th, 2020, and students interested in pursuing their higher education with Heriot-Watt may visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai/https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai/# for more details.

Heriot-Watt is organised into the following schools:

- The School of Engineering and Physical Sciences (EPS) has an excellent international research reputation and close ties with the professional and industrial world of science, engineering and technology.

- The School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society (EGIS) teaches core disciplines that contribute to a sustainable, resource and energy efficient society.

- The School of Mathematical and Computer Science (MACS) comprises three Departments – Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science.

- The School of Social Sciences (SoSS) at Heriot-Watt University comprises Edinburgh Business School, the Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies and the Department of Psychology. It specialises in research and industry-informed undergraduate and postgraduate teaching across the following core disciplines:

- Edinburgh Business School: Accountancy, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Strategy and Enterprise, HRM and Law.

- Languages and Intercultural Studies

- Psychology

- The School of Textiles & Design (SoTD) allows students to develop their own personal style as a designer and teaches key skills as a creative professional. Graduates have the opportunity to work in a number of areas including fashion design, pattern cutting, trend forecasting and fashion retail roles.

Community award

In recognition of the substantial investment students make towards their education, Heriot-Watt University is now offering the HWUD Community Award, which offers a discount of Dh5,000 to any student, (foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate) applying and paying a tuition fee for a September 2020 start. The deadline for applying for the HWUD Community Award is on or before September 30, 2020.