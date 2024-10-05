Students from UAE schools visit on the 1st day of GN Edufair Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Welcome to Day 2 of GN Edufair! It's a chock-a-block roster of activities on the 2nd day of the premier education fair with fireside chats on financial roadmaps for global education to exploring real-world skills to tackle real-world challenges and unlocking opportunities for ststudents, all ideated and discussed by representatives from premier universities in the UAE and abroad as well as the best education minds.

Catch up on all the action Day 2!

10:47AM



GN Edufair offers excellent opportunities to explore options in business studies: Sacha Tariro, student

Sacha Tariro, left, with his friends at GN Edufair Image Credit: