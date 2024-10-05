Welcome to Day 2 of GN Edufair! It's a chock-a-block roster of activities on the 2nd day of the premier education fair with fireside chats on financial roadmaps for global education to exploring real-world skills to tackle real-world challenges and unlocking opportunities for ststudents, all ideated and discussed by representatives from premier universities in the UAE and abroad as well as the best education minds.
Catch up on all the action Day 2!
GN Edufair offers excellent opportunities to explore options in business studies: Sacha Tariro, student
Sacha Tariro, a grade 12 student at JNR Jochore Pristine Private School was making the rounds of the fair grounds and impressed by everything on offer. "I explored my options for studying business after graduation at RIT and SP Jain School of Global Management," he says. "I visited the booths of Y-Axis and UniHawk as well, and chatted with their representatives to find out about international universities. This exhibition is an excellent opportunity for students in higher grades to discover and plan their future."
The first group of students from UAE schools have started entering the fair grounds. Day 2 of GN Edufair is off to a great start!