Embracing the spirit of innovation and fostering a passion for learning, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated third edition of STEAM@BITS. This dynamic one-day event is tailor-made for students in Grades 9-12 and recent High School Graduates, offering a captivating journey into the realms of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Scheduled to take place on March 23, 2024, from 9am to 4pm, at the BITS Pilani Dubai Campus located in Dubai International Academic City, STEAM@BITS anticipates an unforgettable experience, completely free for students.

Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "STEAM@BITS embodies our commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. We are excited to provide students with a platform to explore the FUNtastic side of STEAM education and unleash their creativity."

As the spring break commences, STEAM@BITS offers the perfect opportunity for students to embark on a journey of discovery and exploration. From challenging scientific and management games to hands-on experiences with the latest tools and techniques, lab visits, engineering and art workshops, fun demos, and much more, the event promises a plethora of engaging activities designed to spark curiosity and inspire young minds.

One of the highlights of STEAM@BITS is the diverse range of workshops and talks curated by various departments of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC). Participants will have the chance to delve into topics ranging from the art of data visualisation to the mechanics behind roller coasters, and even learn how to determine the potability of water.

The Satellite Communication Center will host sessions for students at the BPDC’s Ground Station where they will witness tracking and collection of data from one of the satellites. Space docking challenge, activities on simple rocket construction and launching techniques, programming electronics and remote-control systems etc. will impart valuable knowledge and instill the thirst to venture beyond the known. These workshops throughout the day will provide a unique opportunity for students to gain insights from experts and expand their knowledge in diverse STEAM disciplines.

In addition to the enriching learning experiences, all participating students will receive a certificate of participation, and exciting prizes await those who showcase exceptional talent and skills during the event.

STEAM@BITS is not just an event; it's a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration. Students are encouraged to bring along their teachers or parents to join in the excitement and make lasting memories together. Refreshments will be provided to keep the energy levels high throughout the day.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to ignite their passion for STEAM education and be part of a vibrant community of learners and innovators. Join STEAM@BITS and unleash your potential!