Canadian University Dubai is expanding to City Walk, Dubai’s open-concept, urban lifestyle destination in the heart of downtown Dubai.
Urban playground
Imagine stepping out of the classroom into City Walk, an urban playground. Let City Walk’s “out of the box” thinking be a source of inspiration. Meet classmates over coffee, shop nearby, and unwind after a long day.
Transformational education
City Walk is the right fit for CUD to build capacity with entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. The new campus is tailored to a new advanced teaching model with technology-driven tools for effective collaboration. A wide range of laboratories and research facilities are among the new amenities. Students will benefit from flexible and innovative approaches to teaching and learning.
In addition to expansion, CUD remains Your Portal to Canadian Education as the first licensed Canadian university outside of Canada, offering students the option to transfer to Canada to graduate. CUD ranks second in Dubai, eighth in the UAE and 41st in the Arab Region (2020 QS ranking), holds over 50 international academic partnerships, and serves over 120 student nationalities.
Experience educational excellence and benefit from its diverse community.