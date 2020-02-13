Students had an opportunity to meet Hazzaa in person as he highlighted the UAE’s space endeavours, opened up about his aspirations for the country and detailed how his life has changed since becoming a national hero Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi continued their mission inspiring the UAE’s young generation as they interacted with GEMS Education students on Thursday at GEMS Al Barsha National School.

The Emirati astronauts talked about the UAE’s space endeavours and shared their aspirations for the country. They also detailed how their lives have changed after the UAE successfully sent its first man in space September 25 last year.

Al Mansoori, a former pilot in the UAE armed forces, became first Emirati astronaut and the first Arab on International Space Station (ISS).

National hero

Regarded as a national hero, Al Mansoori talked about his historic eight-day mission aboard the orbiting laboratory. He said the UAE youth should continue to achieve quantum leaps in the area of space exploration.

Al Mansoori added the most important lessons he has learned from his experience include the importance of extensive training and understanding different cultures, not to mention learning to live in a zero-gravity environment.

His ultimate message to students was to encourage them to pursue their dreams of going to space.

The UAE’s exceptional achievements in the space sector are a clear sign that the future path of the nation is based on a robust scientific foundation. With the rise of the space and aviation sectors, it is now more essential than ever to give young people a head start.

Meanwhile, GEMS Education recently launched five specialist Centres of Excellence aimed at blurring the traditional boundaries of school, university and employment. The centres are also aimed at creating a new pathway for students to learn and rapidly progress in identified areas of importance. One of these Centres, based at GEMS International School, Al Khail, focuses on aviation, aeronautics and space.