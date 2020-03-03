Regent International School Image Credit: Supplied

In conversation with Gaynor Dale, Principal, Regent International School

Could you tell us a bit on Regent School highlighting the initiatives you have taken to improve academic success for all students?

We focus on pedagogies, which underpin our vision of “Inspiring Minds and Building Character,” while keeping a keen eye on developing skills for life and the future. - Gaynor Dale, Principal, Regent International School

Quality first and innovative teaching and learning practices are at the heart of our provision at Regent International School. We focus on pedagogies, which underpin our vision of “Inspiring Minds and Building Character,” while keeping a keen eye on developing skills for life and the future. In recent years, we have embedded our Positive Education ethos and curriculum as a way of nurturing the mindset, well-being and character of pupils, which has, in turn, impacted positively on student standards.

How does Regent help students develop 21st-century skills?

Today’s modern pupils want to be challenged and inspired by their learning. Our unique project-based learning curriculum defines competencies such as problem solving, creativity, analytic thinking, collaboration, communication, ethics, action, and accountability for lifelong learning. At Regent, we encourage pupils to collaborate and work with their peers. Our teachers incorporate technology to power pupils’ research and enrich their classroom experiences.

How do you ensure children are as engaged as possible during lessons?

Language, enquiry and critical thinking are woven into all aspects of the Regent curriculum through the implementation of Philosophy for Children, where pupils are given the platform to discuss, challenge and express viewpoints in a respectful and safe environment. We get pupils engrossed by allowing them to direct their own learning, creating an environment that allows exploration, and incorporating movement into activities.

Sunmarke School Image Credit: Supplied

In conversation with Dr Neil Hopkin, Principal, Sunmarke School

Tell us a bit about Sunmarke School.

Sunmarke is an internationally-minded inclusive school, founded on a positive education approach. Our school community is diverse, comprised of students with different levels of ability, learning styles, subject interests, life ambitions and aspirations. We are unique in the UAE in offering a multi-pathway academic model that is capable of meeting all those different perspectives and enabling students to attend leading universities across the globe.

We are unique in the UAE in offering a multi-pathway academic model that is capable of meeting all those different perspectives and enabling students to attend leading universities across the globe. - Dr Neil Hopkin, Principal, Sunmarke School

What is your school’s policy towards physical education and nutrition?

We offer a very wide range of sports activities both within and beyond the curriculum, from swimming, rugby, basketball and football to volleyball, hockey and so on, the list feels almost endless, with over 70 co-curricular activities. However, one of our central foci is a student’s wellbeing: Not only do children learn better if they have active lives, but they also have healthier and longer lives. For this reason, Sunmarke places sports and nutrition at the top of its priorities.

How do you ensure you have the best quality of teaching staff possible?