Dubai: Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Vanridge University in recognition of his distinguished record in the field of security and scientific studies and research in crises and disaster management.
Major General Al Ghaithi received the honorary degree from University representatives Dr Muhammad Nabil, Executive Director of Knowledge Land for Consultations and Studies, and Dr Manal Hassanein Ibrahim, Director-General, in the presence of personnel of the US Consulate in Dubai and senior officers.
Dr Nabil conveyed the University’s message of appreciation to Maj Gen Al Ghaithi for his prominent role and record in the security field and valuable and insightful research in crisis and disaster management.
Major Gen Al Ghaithi expressed his sincere gratitude to Vanridge University for awarding him an honorary doctorate in crisis and disaster management, adding that this field is vital to every industry.