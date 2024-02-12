Sharjah: The local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT), in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), has decided to extend remote learning for all private schools in the Emirate into tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13.
The team emphasised that the decision aims to ensure the safety of students and faculty amidst the current adverse weather conditions affecting the country.
Earlier today, government public schools and federal higher education institutions across the UAE were asked to extent remote classes on Tuesday. In Dubai, private schools, nurseries and universities were urged to be flexible with their policy governing in-person attendance of students, and exercise the option of distance learning if deemed necessary on Tuesday, Feb 13.