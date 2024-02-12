Dubai: Following the UAE Ministry of Education's guidance, Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities are encouraged to continue offering distance learning on Tuesday, February 13, due to potential weather impacts.
Dubai's education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, issued a message to this effect in a post on X.
“On account of prevailing weather conditions, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities to be flexible and continue providing the option of distance learning on Tuesday, Feb 13. Stay safe,” KHDA said.
The team emphasised that the decision aims to ensure the safety of students and faculty amidst the current adverse weather conditions affecting the country.
Earlier, employees of all Dubai government entities were given a similar option to work remotely on Tuesday, February 13. This directive was issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.