Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai received a detailed presentation on zero food wastage as part of the World Food Day celebrations at MSB Private School. The event was organised under the ‘Project Rise’ initiative undertaken by the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community to strive towards a “Zero Hunger World”. Project Rise, under the banner of Anjuman Najmi Dubai, has come forward to support the food security initiatives of the UAE. The awareness event was supported by Dubai Municipality and UAE Food Bank.
Maitha Thani Al Marri, the municipality’s senior food trade hygiene officer and member of the UAE Food Bank, was the key speaker at this event. She joined the seminar online and educated the students through a presentation that showed food waste statistics and other useful information on how to strive and move towards zero waste. It was followed by a session where students asked her several questions and shared their suggestions on how to prevent food waste.
Al Marri also shared some facts with the community; for example, according to reports by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, nearly one-third of the world’s food is wasted annually, equivalent to about 1.3 billion tonnes of food, which is worth 1 trillion dollars. Against these figures, there are about 1 billion hungry people in the world.
The Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai said it has always supported and appreciated the various charitable initiatives taken by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The community contributed 10,000 meals towards his ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign last Ramadan. To mark World Food Day, the community also is adding ‘Food Sharing Fridges’ in Dubai in the Al Qusais area.