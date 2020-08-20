Curtin Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

With the reopening of campuses across the UAE next month, Curtin University Dubai is once more ahead of the curve in preparation for its growing student community and the new norms brought on by Covid-19.

Students will be returning to the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) campus that is double in size, allowing ample space for social distancing and on-campus operations in line with government safety guidelines. The new block located in DIAC will include classrooms, computer labs, a technology hub, additional student learning commons, and a postgraduate student lounge. The DIAC campus along with the Engineering Pavilion in Dubai Silicon Oasis provide world-class learning facilities.

As leaders in research and innovation, every classroom will be equipped with technology that will facilitate the learning preferences of each student no matter where they are. When social distancing is no longer required, the learning spaces will also host the university’s signature clustered seating designed for collaborative learning.

“We understand that some students are concerned about returning to campus while the pandemic is still on. At Curtin Dubai, we completely respect this decision and will work with the authorities to ensure learning continues with the appropriate safety measures in place,” says John Evans, Pro Vice Chancellor.

This expansion is in line with the university’s strategic plan to promote Curtin’s global presence. It also aligns with the launch of Curtin University’s Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Marketing, Tourism and Hospitality, Human Resource Management, and Small Business Start Ups. The university has experienced immense growth in its programmes offered in business, engineering, information technology and humanities over the past three years.