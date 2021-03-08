Offer designed to cover 80% of students for first year of study at least

BITS Pilani Dubai has received a 5-Star rating in the KHDA Higher Education Classification (HEC) 2019-2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: BITS Pilani Dubai on Monday announced new merit-based scholarships worth Dh5 million for candidates enrolling for the academic year 2021-2022.

The scholarships are divided under various categories and apply to both bachelors and masters programmes. Students who are appearing for grade 12 exams from various state, national and international boards have an opportunity to avail scholarships ranging from 10 to 40 per cent for the bachelor’s degree programmes, based on the overall aggregate secured. Top position holders will be entitled for a scholarship of 50 per cent of the first year tuition fee.

In addition, candidates with ‘BITSAT 2021’ score of 200 and above are eligible for merit scholarships of 25 to 75 per cent for their first year tuition fee, depending on their respective BITSAT scores. BITSAT is an online test for admissions to first degree programmes of BITS Pilani campuses in India.

Designed for most students

Professor R.N. Saha Professor R.N. Saha, director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: “We have designed the scholarships in a way so that 80 per cent of the students can avail of a merit scholarship at least for their first year of study. Even if a student is unable to score high in their board examination, they can still avail of a BITS Pilani Dubai Campus scholarship by achieving a good rank in the Pre-board International Scholarship Examination [PBISE].”

PBISE is an online exam which can be taken by all 12th grade students on different dates scheduled from home, by logging onto the examination’s website.

For higher degree programmes

For the institute’s higher degree programmes, students who obtain 75 per cent or above in the aggregate of the qualifying examination can receive a merit scholarship. Prof Saha said: “Our scholarships are not only limited to the tuition fees, but also extend to hostel fee concessions. Now that we have opened admissions for the September 2021 intakes, students can take advantage of this opportunity by securing their place and obtaining appropriate financial support.”

Other categories

BITS Pilani Dubai is also offering concessions of up to 75 per cent on tuition fees to meritorious GCC and Arab nationals enrolling in the institute. Other categories of scholarships include special provisions for all physically challenged students as well as special grants to BITS alumni, siblings of continuing students and candidates from collaborative organisations.