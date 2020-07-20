Ranked as one of the UAE’s leading private universities and among the top 350 institutions in the world by QS, American University of Sharjah (AUS) offers a comprehensive merit- and need-based grant and scholarship programme, benefiting two-thirds of its students each year. The programme ensures that highly qualified new and continuing students have access to an education that prepares them for outstanding careers and acceptance into top graduate programmes worldwide.
For many AUS alumni, their success would not have been possible without a financial grant or scholarship. With 2020 presenting many families with financial challenges, these opportunities are more valuable than ever. New and continuing AUS students may apply for grants covering up to 50 per cent of tuition and housing costs based on their financial situation.
Attracting the region’s brightest talent, AUS offers the majority of its first-year students a merit-based scholarship for achieving a high school average of over 90 per cent. As they continue their studies, students may be eligible for additional support such as the Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List Scholarships, or even receive full support through the prestigious Shaikh Khalifa Scholarship.
AUS architecture graduate Ahmed Hosny was a recipient of this scholarship. Following graduation, Ahmed made a career shift, earning a master’s in design studies in technology from Harvard University. He now works as a research scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School while pursuing a PhD in machine learning and medical imaging through Maastricht University.
“My time at AUS helped me become an independent thinker who is flexible, versatile and agile,” Ahmed says of his AUS experience. “Core skills I developed early on at AUS—including organisation, prioritisation and long-term planning—have enormously helped me switch careers.”
