Full GEMS statement

“It is with deep regret that GEMS Education has come to the decision to suspend all educational services at GEMS Heritage Indian School in March 2021. It is a sad day for not only students, parents and teachers at GEMS Heritage Indian School, but our entire education family.

“Our commitment is, and has always been, to deliver quality learning for all. The disruption we at GEMS Education, and the entire sector, face today is entirely unprecedented. The reasons and pressures are many; and the truth is that it is incredibly difficult for anyone to predict every challenge we will face.

“The global pandemic has brought about a situation where we have had to carefully consider all options. As a result we are now having to make some extremely difficult decisions that we by no means make lightly – decisions that will enable to us to protect and safeguard the learning of thousands of students within our family, not just now, but well into the future.

“We wish to assure parents and students that GEMS Heritage Indian School will continue to operate as normal until the end of the academic year (March 2021). To ensure minimal disruption for all families, our school and parent relations teams will work very closely with parents and students to arrange seamless transfers to alternative schools within our network.

“We are offering students of GEMS Heritage Indian School places at a variety of CBSE and international curriculum schools with either the same or better ratings. It is because of our continued commitment to delivering the very best education for each child that we are able to offer this range of choices. In doing so, we hope to minimise any undue stress this announcement has caused both parents and students, and we will continue to provide support in any way possible.”

- Sir Christopher Stone, Global Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education