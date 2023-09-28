Amity School Dubai’s state-of-the-art campus stands as a beacon for educational innovation, propelling students towards being independent thinkers and lifelong learners. Our commitment to nurturing a curiosity for knowledge among students sets the stage for a transformative educational journey.
Our exceptional facilities are designed to inspire, engage, and foster collaboration. Within our spacious, interactive classrooms, young minds find the ideal environment to thrive and excel.
We believe in the holistic development of our students. We offer an exciting range of extracurricular activities from performing arts to competitive sports. Our campus facilities include an outdoor FIFA-size football pitch, running tracks, a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, cricket nets, and a spacious indoor sports hall for basketball, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball.
Our commitment to innovation is embedded within the school’s enhanced curriculum, which is aptly referred to as “Delil Al Ghad or Tomorrow’s Guide. Our flexible framework focuses on the characteristics of a learner and embraces personalised and mastery-based learning to equip students with future skills, preparing them for an evolving world.