Here’s your ready reckoner for admissions at some of the UAE’s prestigious institutes

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus

Fields of specialisation

● BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, offers BE, ME, MBA and Ph.D. programmes in engineering and allied disciplines.

Top courses for January intake

● BE in Chemical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Electronics and Communication

● ME in Design, Electrical (with specialisation in Power Electronics and Drives), Microelectronics, ME Software Systems

● MBA is exclusive for engineering graduates

Admission deadline

BE/ ME/MBA: December 14

Tuition fees and scholarships

BE: Dh47,000 per year

ME/ MBA: Dh32,000 per year

Merit-based scholarships range from 10—75% on the first year tuition fees. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered from the second year onwards, subject to performance, for undergraduate students.

Contact details

04 275 3711; Bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM)

Fields of specialisation

● Business & Hospitality Management

Top courses for January intake

● Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality Management

● Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management

Admission deadline

December 30

Tuition fees

● BBA: Dh316,950 (3 years)

● MBA: 109,439 (1 year)

Contact details

04 315 5555; Emiratesacademy.edu/

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Fields of specialisation

● Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Textiles and Design, Business and Leadership Studies, Energy, Geoscience, and Infrastructure

Top courses for January intake

● Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, Network Security, Information Technology (Business), Civil Engineering, Construction Management and Quantity Surveying, MSc in Business Psychology, MSc in Digital Marketing, MSc in Design Management, MSc in Global Sustainable Engineering

Admission deadline

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has a rolling year-round admissions process and some of its courses have two entries a year — January and September. Find out more about its courses at its Open Day on December 10 from 3pm to 6pm.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Details of tuition fees and scholarships are available on Hw.ac.uk/Dubai. The university is also offering the Heriot-Watt Expo Award wherein a discount of Dh6,000 will be awarded to any student applying and paying tuition fee deposit by December 10 for the January 2022 intake.

Contact details

04 872 7000; 04 5717000; Hw.ac.uk/dubai/

Lincoln University of Business and Management

Fields of specialisation

● Masters of Business Administration in International Management, Project and Operations Management, Healthcare Management and Finance, Executive MBA

Top courses for January intake

● MSc in Project Management, MBA in Project and Operations Management, MBA top-up/ EMBA, MBA in Healthcare Management, MBA in Quality Management

Admission deadline

January 13

Contact details

London American City College (LACC)

Top Courses for January intake

● Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA): International Business, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources Management, Information & Technology Management, Fashion Management

● Bachelor of Science (BS Hons)International Business & Economics Management, Accounting

● Master of Business Administration (MBA)

International Business, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Quality Operations Management, Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Project Management, Hospitality Management, IT Management & Security, Travel & Tourism Management, Luxury & Brand Management, Sports Management, Fashion Management, Real Estate management, Banking & Investment, Islamic Finance, Insurance

Admission Deadline

Classes start on January 23

Tuition Fees and Scholarships

Up to 35 per cent for eligible candidates, Hurry up to know your eligibility.

Contact details

Murdoch University Dubai

Fields of specialisation

● Business, Information Technology, Web Communication, Psychology, Education

Top courses for January intake

● MBA, Foundation, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Communication

Tuition fees

From Dh22,050 – Dh52,000 per year

Admission deadline

January 27

Contact details

04 574 9800; Murdochuniversitydubai.com

Middlesex University Dubai

Fields of specialisation

● Business and Marketing, IT and Data Science, Accounting and Finance, Education, Law and International Relations, Media, Psychology

Top courses for January intake

● International Foundation Programme (5 pathways), BA Business Management (7 pathways), BSc Information Technology, MSc Data Science, MA Education (4 specialisms), MBA (11 pathways)

Admission deadline

Middlesex University Dubai accepts applications up to the start of the intake and encourages all applicants to apply as soon as possible to secure their place and confirm their scholarships and grants.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Annual fees range from Dh30,000 to Dh107,600. It offers scholarships and grants for all learners, including an Academic Scholarship of minimum 15 per cent for all UAE high school leavers and up to 25 per cent Professional Study Grants.

Contact details

04 367 8100; admissions@mdx.ac.ae; 054 444 1260(WhatsApp)

RIT Dubai

Fields of specialisation

● Engineering, Computing, Business

Top courses for January intake

● Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business, Master of Future Foresight and Planning and Master of Smart Cities

Admission deadline

RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for Spring 2022 (January intake) and it welcomes all interested students to apply.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Bachelor’s: Dh62,000; Master’s: Dh106,000-130,000; up to 50 per cent scholarships offered.

Types of scholarships: academic, extracurricular achievement, athletic, executive, corporate, and Global Tigers

Contact details

04 371 2000; dubai@rit.edu; Rit.edu/dubai

Westford University College

Top courses

● MBA: Healthcare Management, Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Sales and Marketing, HR and Organisational Psychology, International Business, Information Technology, Engineering Management, Data Analytics, Business Leadership

● Doctorate in Business Administration

● BA (Hons): Business with International Business, Business with Finance, Business with Marketing

New Courses

● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology, Fashion and Computing; BA (Hons) in Sports Management and Media Culture and Communication

Scholarships

Up to 80 per cent

Admission deadline

Westford has a rolling intake system. Students can enrol at any point of time.

Contact details

055 2272114, 052 7027155; Mywestford.com; info@westford.org.uk

World Academy of Design

Fields of specialisation

● Professional jewellery education in 3D design

Admission deadline

Every two months

Tuition fees

Starting from Dh3,500

Contact details