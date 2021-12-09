BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus
Fields of specialisation
● BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, offers BE, ME, MBA and Ph.D. programmes in engineering and allied disciplines.
Top courses for January intake
● BE in Chemical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Electronics and Communication
● ME in Design, Electrical (with specialisation in Power Electronics and Drives), Microelectronics, ME Software Systems
● MBA is exclusive for engineering graduates
Admission deadline
BE/ ME/MBA: December 14
Tuition fees and scholarships
BE: Dh47,000 per year
ME/ MBA: Dh32,000 per year
Merit-based scholarships range from 10—75% on the first year tuition fees. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered from the second year onwards, subject to performance, for undergraduate students.
Contact details
04 275 3711; Bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/
The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM)
Fields of specialisation
● Business & Hospitality Management
Top courses for January intake
● Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Hospitality Management
● Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management
Admission deadline
December 30
Tuition fees
● BBA: Dh316,950 (3 years)
● MBA: 109,439 (1 year)
Contact details
04 315 5555; Emiratesacademy.edu/
Heriot-Watt University Dubai
Fields of specialisation
● Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Textiles and Design, Business and Leadership Studies, Energy, Geoscience, and Infrastructure
Top courses for January intake
● Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, Network Security, Information Technology (Business), Civil Engineering, Construction Management and Quantity Surveying, MSc in Business Psychology, MSc in Digital Marketing, MSc in Design Management, MSc in Global Sustainable Engineering
Admission deadline
Heriot-Watt University Dubai has a rolling year-round admissions process and some of its courses have two entries a year — January and September. Find out more about its courses at its Open Day on December 10 from 3pm to 6pm.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Details of tuition fees and scholarships are available on Hw.ac.uk/Dubai. The university is also offering the Heriot-Watt Expo Award wherein a discount of Dh6,000 will be awarded to any student applying and paying tuition fee deposit by December 10 for the January 2022 intake.
Contact details
04 872 7000; 04 5717000; Hw.ac.uk/dubai/
Lincoln University of Business and Management
Fields of specialisation
● Masters of Business Administration in International Management, Project and Operations Management, Healthcare Management and Finance, Executive MBA
Top courses for January intake
● MSc in Project Management, MBA in Project and Operations Management, MBA top-up/ EMBA, MBA in Healthcare Management, MBA in Quality Management
Admission deadline
January 13
Contact details
056 5656346; Lincoln-edu.ae
London American City College (LACC)
Top Courses for January intake
● Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA): International Business, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources Management, Information & Technology Management, Fashion Management
● Bachelor of Science (BS Hons)International Business & Economics Management, Accounting
● Master of Business Administration (MBA)
International Business, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Quality Operations Management, Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Project Management, Hospitality Management, IT Management & Security, Travel & Tourism Management, Luxury & Brand Management, Sports Management, Fashion Management, Real Estate management, Banking & Investment, Islamic Finance, Insurance
Admission Deadline
Classes start on January 23
Tuition Fees and Scholarships
Up to 35 per cent for eligible candidates, Hurry up to know your eligibility.
Contact details
800 5222; Lacc.ae
Murdoch University Dubai
Fields of specialisation
● Business, Information Technology, Web Communication, Psychology, Education
Top courses for January intake
● MBA, Foundation, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Communication
Tuition fees
From Dh22,050 – Dh52,000 per year
Admission deadline
January 27
Contact details
04 574 9800; Murdochuniversitydubai.com
Middlesex University Dubai
Fields of specialisation
● Business and Marketing, IT and Data Science, Accounting and Finance, Education, Law and International Relations, Media, Psychology
Top courses for January intake
● International Foundation Programme (5 pathways), BA Business Management (7 pathways), BSc Information Technology, MSc Data Science, MA Education (4 specialisms), MBA (11 pathways)
Admission deadline
Middlesex University Dubai accepts applications up to the start of the intake and encourages all applicants to apply as soon as possible to secure their place and confirm their scholarships and grants.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Annual fees range from Dh30,000 to Dh107,600. It offers scholarships and grants for all learners, including an Academic Scholarship of minimum 15 per cent for all UAE high school leavers and up to 25 per cent Professional Study Grants.
Contact details
04 367 8100; admissions@mdx.ac.ae; 054 444 1260(WhatsApp)
RIT Dubai
Fields of specialisation
● Engineering, Computing, Business
Top courses for January intake
● Computing and Information Technologies, Computing Security, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business, Master of Future Foresight and Planning and Master of Smart Cities
Admission deadline
RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for Spring 2022 (January intake) and it welcomes all interested students to apply.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Bachelor’s: Dh62,000; Master’s: Dh106,000-130,000; up to 50 per cent scholarships offered.
Types of scholarships: academic, extracurricular achievement, athletic, executive, corporate, and Global Tigers
Contact details
04 371 2000; dubai@rit.edu; Rit.edu/dubai
Westford University College
Top courses
● MBA: Healthcare Management, Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Sales and Marketing, HR and Organisational Psychology, International Business, Information Technology, Engineering Management, Data Analytics, Business Leadership
● Doctorate in Business Administration
● BA (Hons): Business with International Business, Business with Finance, Business with Marketing
New Courses
● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology, Fashion and Computing; BA (Hons) in Sports Management and Media Culture and Communication
Scholarships
Up to 80 per cent
Admission deadline
Westford has a rolling intake system. Students can enrol at any point of time.
Contact details
055 2272114, 052 7027155; Mywestford.com; info@westford.org.uk
World Academy of Design
Fields of specialisation
● Professional jewellery education in 3D design
Admission deadline
Every two months
Tuition fees
Starting from Dh3,500
Contact details
Worldacademyofdesign.com; 056 656 4296