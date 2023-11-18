Al Ain: The weeklong Al Ain Book Festival is set to open on Sunday with more than 400 activities for all age groups.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain region, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) the festival will be held from November 19 to 25.

The theme of the festival will be ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’ and the event will be held at Al Ain Square — Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and cultural sites including Qasr Al Muwaiji, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed Central Library, and Al Qattara Arts Centre, as well as commercial centres around Al Ain city.

Now in its 14th edition, the festival celebrates books, art and various aspects of literary creativity, with a rich and diverse programme and interactive activities which promote a culture of reading, engaging various segments of the community, especially youth, in connecting with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.

This year’s event will showcase publications covering all cultural fields, with 150 exhibitors presenting over 60,000 distinctive titles. The festival aims to attract more than 82,000 visitors to enjoy over 400 events and specialised programmes, distributed across various festival locations, collectively offering a unique cultural, entertainment and tourist destination for all visitors.

Locations across the city

Al Ain Book Festival 2023 is set to host activities and events across nine key locations around Al Ain city. Al Ain Square — Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is the festival’s main location, hosting a range of educational and entertainment activities, creative writing workshops, book signing events and more, with dedicated areas for children and youth.

There will be art exhibitions and musical performances throughout the day, as well as an art corner offering workshops to nurture artistic talent.

Festival events and activities run daily with two sessions every day. The morning session will be held from 9am t0 1pm while the evening session will be held from 5pm to 10pm.

Sustainability

This year, the Al Ain Book Festival emphasises the concept of sustainability, in line with the UAE’s commitment to promoting sustainable values …

The 14th edition of the festival continues its activities under the same theme, ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’, reaffirming the cultural significance of Al Ain. The event addresses Emirati families, celebrates poetry and local heritage, highlights local talents, and invites visitors and residents of all nationalities to immerse themselves in a unique cultural heritage experience.

Events and activities

Cultural programmes

The cultural programmes of the Al Ain Book Festival 2023 features a variety of seminars, discussion panels, and poetry nights covering diverse topics, such as sustainability, youth empowerment, promoting child development, and fostering a culture of innovation. It also underlines prominent examples of creative novel writing, children’s literature, and more. Special days, including World Children’s Day, are celebrated during the festival with specialised sessions.

‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Poetry’

For the second consecutive year, Al Ain Book Festival presents the ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Poetry’ programme, which celebrates renowned poets from Al Ain whose sung poems have gained fame across various segments of the community. Moreover, the programme sheds light on the impact these poets have had, blending the arts of poem reciting and singing, and honouring icons of Nabati poetry and their legacy of timeless sung poems, celebrated locally and around the region for decades.

Children and youth programmes

The programme offers a comprehensive range of activities related to the culture of children and youth, and aimed at nurturing future generation. Furthermore, it includes activities that excite them, while also contributing to their growth and developing their skills in an entertaining and educational framework.

Musical Programmes

The Al Ain Book Festival offers an exceptional experience with live musical performances by talented artists from various musical genres. Additionally, diverse roaming performances will be held throughout the festival venue.

Arts

The Arts Programmes will feature fun and interactive art workshops aimed at encouraging creativity and honing participants’ artistic skills. Professional artists and experts in various art fields will conduct these workshops, providing rich educational experiences.

Lifestyles

The programmes includes organising daily interactive workshops that feature various art forms. Additionally, it focuses on promoting positive health practices, encouraging mindfulness, and developing new skills guided by specialised experts.

Nine key locations

1- Al Ain Square — Hazza bin Zayed Stadium,

2- Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa,

3-Al Muwaiji,

4-Al Qattara Arts Centre,

5 — Zayed Central Library,

6-United Arab Emirates University (UAEU),

7-Al Ain Mall,

8-Barari Mall,