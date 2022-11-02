Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that exhibitors participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), Al Ain Book Festival and Al Dhafra Book Festival for 2022 will be exempt from paying rental fees.
The decision is in line with the strategy implemented by the ALC to ensure business continuity and drive growth in the publishing sector, in addition to enhancing recovery and supporting local and international publishers. The exemption also highlights the important role that the emirate of Abu Dhabi plays as a global centre for culture, reflects the confidence that ALC has in the influential part publishers play, and shows the centre’s commitment to supporting publishers in navigating the global challenges facing the industry post-pandemic.
The ALC had announced its plans to organise the Al Ain Book Festival from November 14 to 20 in Al Ain, with a busy agenda of cultural, intellectual and artistic events.
Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, praised this latest decision, which aims to support the new strategy for ADIBF and book fairs in general, which shows leadership’s vision to promote knowledge, advance the publishing sector, support local publishers, and facilitate dialogue between ADIBF and various publishing and creative content sectors locally, regionally and internationally.
“Organised by the ALC every year, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 achieved remarkable success, cementing its advanced position in the global cultural scene,” he said. “This brings the fair in line with the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leader in the sector and a host for the most prominent exhibitions and cultural events, which allow audiences to explore human creativity and innovation across all sectors.”
“In its latest edition, the event was able to support publishers and stimulate competition in an effort to advance and develop every aspect of the publishing sector,” he added. “We are currently working to develop the Al Ain Book Festival and Al Dhafra Book Festival and relaunch them with new editions that meets the requirements and aspirations of publishers and the local publishing sector.”