RIT Dubai’s new campus was inaugurated by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

In conversation with a spokesperson from RIT Dubai

What new courses is RIT Dubai offering for the January intake?

RIT Dubai offers a range of programmes in various fields of Engineering, Computing, Business, Data Analytics, Engineering Management, Leadership and Innovation and many more. For the January intake, RIT Dubai will be offering two Master of Science in Professional Studies programmes — Smart Cities and Future Foresight and Planning.

What should students consider before selecting a course and a university?

Along with the accreditation of the programme, consider other aspects as well; such as the internship opportunities, how the university keeps up with job market trends, the expertise and skillset students will develop during the course of the programme, and the university’s access to industry partners. Also look at the university’s social life, exchange programmes, and the kind of exposure it offers to students through local and international competitions, and entrepreneurial activities. At RIT Dubai, all these factors are taken into consideration.

Do you foresee any employment trends that could impact students’ programme selection?

Currently, the demand for jobs in AI and computing is high, making our Computing Security and Computing and Information Technology programmes very popular. The programmes are offered in Spring (January) and Fall (August) semesters.

How universities can make graduates employable with connections to local businesses and industry?

The classical way of teaching at universities is now obsolete. Students and the community are being exposed to a lot of changes through various channels like social media, data, and trends. As a result, students are now aware of what they want, and even if they do not have a clear picture, they can envision their future. This is where the role of educators becomes critical. At RIT Dubai, we look at each student individually and try to develop their skillset and enhance their exposure to the outside world, by encouraging them to work on their ideas in the maker space allocated at the innovation centre.